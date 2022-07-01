bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Tops $6.70

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $6.70 or 0.00033898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $120,522.13 and $66.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

