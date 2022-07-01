BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDY opened at 34.97 on Friday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52-week low of 31.15 and a 52-week high of 42.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 34.93.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

