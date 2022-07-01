Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.8% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 743,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,358,805. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $250.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

