Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after buying an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.13 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

