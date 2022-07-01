Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 139,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 61,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.66.

BAC opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

