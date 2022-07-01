Bank of America Lowers Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Price Target to $5.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

VLN stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.