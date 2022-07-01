Barclays Begins Coverage on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $111.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.58. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $108.71 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $3,656,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $918,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.