Barclays Boosts United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Price Target to GBX 1,250

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 1,110 ($13.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of United Utilities Group stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.09%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

