Barclays Reiterates $52.00 Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.26.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

