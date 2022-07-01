Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €53.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($93.62) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

ETR:BAS opened at €41.53 ($44.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. Basf has a twelve month low of €41.08 ($43.70) and a twelve month high of €69.52 ($73.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

