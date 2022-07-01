Basic Attention Token (BAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $605.38 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $605.38 million and $92.28 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001982 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,691,558 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

