BCK Partners Inc. Invests $325,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $58.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

