BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.79

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.79 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 1271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($103.19) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($89.36) to €76.00 ($80.85) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $227.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $3.1198 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is 68.51%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

