Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Jul 1st, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 115.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 51,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 154.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

