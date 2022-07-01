Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.44 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.44), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of BBBY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64,474 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

