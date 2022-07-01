Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00260931 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009322 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

