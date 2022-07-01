Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 176,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

