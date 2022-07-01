Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 24,265 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

