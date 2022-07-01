Belvedere Trading LLC Buys New Shares in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.56. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.74 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.28%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

