Belvedere Trading LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Post makes up approximately 0.1% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.06% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Post by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,963,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Post by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $84.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

