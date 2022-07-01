Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.34% of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000.

OOTO opened at $8.90 on Friday. Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

