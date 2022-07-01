Belvedere Trading LLC Takes Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,318 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 399.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTU. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTU opened at $21.33 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.65). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

