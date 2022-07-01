Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 173100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$16.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 3.49.
Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)
