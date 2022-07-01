Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 173100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$16.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

