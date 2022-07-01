Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€324.00” Price Target for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($344.68) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MUV2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €286.00 ($304.26) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($324.47) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($313.83) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €255.00 ($271.28) price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

FRA:MUV2 opened at €224.20 ($238.51) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €224.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €243.59. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of €166.59 ($177.22) and a 1-year high of €198.95 ($211.65).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

