Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€82.20” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($87.45) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($54.26) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR:FME opened at €47.63 ($50.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €43.53 ($46.31) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($75.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is €54.73 and its 200 day moving average is €57.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

