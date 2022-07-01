BiFi (BIFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $181,725.00

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $181,725.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00084672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00266610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00047471 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009397 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

