Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.49

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233.49 ($2.86) and traded as low as GBX 216.60 ($2.66). Billington shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.67), with a volume of 4,374 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 227.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 233.37. The firm has a market cap of £28.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21,800.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Billington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 425.00%.

In related news, insider Mark Smith sold 2,297 shares of Billington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65), for a total value of £4,961.52 ($6,087.01).

Billington Company Profile (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

