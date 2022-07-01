BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 6.7%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 11,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 27,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

PHGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BiomX Inc. ( NYSEMKT:PHGE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

