BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Down 6.7%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 11,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 27,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
PHGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.
About BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
