Biswap Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (BSW)

Biswap (BSW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Biswap has a market capitalization of $83.97 million and $13.19 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.02228631 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00188087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016061 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

