BitBall (BTB) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitBall (BTB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $775,544.70 and approximately $69,179.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.13 or 0.99983649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00041741 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00024460 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

