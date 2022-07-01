Bitcashpay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113,430.00 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (BCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Bitcashpay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $120,676.60 and $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,330.92 or 0.99931803 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay (CRYPTO:BCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

