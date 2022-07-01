BitCoal (COAL) Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week

BitCoal (COAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $4,373.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.00581465 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 343.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.