Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $101.63 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $101.63 or 0.00521835 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $581.43 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,474.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00267004 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011924 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,105,588 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

