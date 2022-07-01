BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $170,832.08 and $30.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,806,112 coins and its circulating supply is 5,594,658 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

