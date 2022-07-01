BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Cap of $264,856.89 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $264,856.89 and $29.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,801,349 coins and its circulating supply is 5,589,895 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

