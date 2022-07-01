BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Tops One Day Volume of $8,367.00

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $624.21 million and approximately $8,367.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007084 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005262 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

