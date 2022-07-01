BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Trimmed by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up 2.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.30% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $27,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 260,302 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

