BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, an increase of 178.1% from the May 31st total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE BDJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 1,174,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,087. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 42,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

