BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, an increase of 178.1% from the May 31st total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE BDJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.83. 1,174,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,087. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $10.45.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.