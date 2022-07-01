BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 162.1% in June

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $6.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
