BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 162.1% in June

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 161,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

