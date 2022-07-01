BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 93.0% from the May 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MYN opened at $10.67 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.