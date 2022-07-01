BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPA remained flat at $$12.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,910. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

