BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Up 304.1% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 304.1% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE MYI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 267,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,157. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

