Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 1.0% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

NYSE:BX opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.27. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.