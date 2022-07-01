Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Blackstone worth $72,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,103. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

