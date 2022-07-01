Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

BCOR opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Blucora has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $872.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blucora by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Blucora by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Blucora by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

