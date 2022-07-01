Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 79.82% from the stock’s current price.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Shares of BPMC stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $50.05. 28,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,213. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

