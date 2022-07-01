BNP Paribas Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Neutral

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $750.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $682.43.

NVO stock opened at $111.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

