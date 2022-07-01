BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $73,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

