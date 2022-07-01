BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

