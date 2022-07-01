Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.93

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 22287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The company has a market capitalization of C$115.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR)

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

