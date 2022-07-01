Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.93

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 22287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.
The company has a market capitalization of C$115.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
About Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR)
